(MARE) – Maleki is an engaging teenage boy of African-American descent. While Maleki enjoys spending time by himself, if he is interested in a conversation or activity, he will happily engage with others. He is very passionate about certain subjects, particularly all things related to Marvel and DC comics. He loves to talk about his favorite superheroes and what their powers are. Maleki also enjoys music therapy and trying to make sounds on the instruments. Maleki is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and developmental delays.

Maleki is in high school and attends a collaborative school. He receives supports through the school to ensure that his emotional, social, and educational needs are met. Maleki has no behavioral problems at school or in the program where he lives. He gets along well with his peers, staff, and teachers.

Maleki is legally freed for adoption. His social worker is hoping to match him with a family who will be committed to advocating for him throughout his life. He will do well in a family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.