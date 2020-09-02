Comments
PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) — Two teenagers reeled in the catch of a lifetime. Jake Hewitt, 18, of Fitchburg, and his 19-year-old friend Max Bogdanovich were fishing near Portland, Maine Saturday when they caught a massive tuna.
The tuna was 112 inches long and weighed about 800 pounds. Hewitt says it took more than two hours to reel in, and they needed help from people on another boat to lift it on board.
They sold it to a tuna buyer in Portland, but there’s no word yet on how much money they’ll make.