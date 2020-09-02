Patriots Coach Cole Popovich Recently Discovered He's Related To Gregg PopovichFor Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich, the answer was always no. Until recently.

Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon Auctioned Off His Super Bowl LIII RingJosh Gordon wasn't on the Patriots when New England beat the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but he still received a championship ring for his efforts during the season. That ring now has a new owner.

The Boston Red Sox, Fading Into Obscurity, Are Giving Mike Kickham His First Start Since 2013Wednesday night's starting pitcher is unlikely to turn the tide for the Boston Red Sox.

Nick Nurse Is Complaining About Jayson Tatum's Star Treatment From RefsRaptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn't pleased with the Game 2 refs, upset that Jayson Tatum got 14 trips to the free throw line.

Everyone Who Came Up Big For Celtics In Game 2 Classic Vs. RaptorsThe Celtics have a handful of players who can beat you, and that can change on any give night. Heck, in Game 2, it changed quarter-to-quarter.