FOXBORO (CBS) – Kenny Chesney concerts sell out at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, but Kristin Parnell and her friends and family never miss the chance to see the country superstar.

“It is kind of the end of the summer last hurrah. As long as the weather is great, it is a good venue, fun time,” Parnell said.

So when Parnell saw Chesney was heading back to Gillette in August for his Chillaxification Tour, she didn’t waste any time getting tickets.

“We bought eight tickets to the sandpit, right on stage,” Parnell told the I-Team. “We wanted to be close and wanted the best tickets we could get.”

Then, the coronavirus struck, and the tour was canceled in June.

Parnell, who paid more than $2,300 for the tickets called Ticketmaster for a refund. However, when she reached out to the ticket vendor, she was told that because she had canceled the credit card that she used to buy the tickets back in October, there was no way to credit her and she would have to wait until the office in Los Angeles reopened to get a paper check.

After months without a check, Parnell contacted the I-Team and we contacted Ticketmaster.

Parnell said the matter was resolved in a couple of days. “Ticketmaster reached out to me and asked if I could provide another credit card to provide the credit that way. A little quicker instead of waiting for a paper check. They need to help out a little, and no one was willing to do that until you got involved.”

Kristin said she will go to another Kenny Chesney concert, but plans to wait until a little closer to showtime before she buys tickets.