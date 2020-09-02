BOSTON (CBS) — When Bill Belichick was spotted in a peaceful Connecticut town while filming a Subway commercial this summer, it was all anyone could talk about: He’s sitting on that bench. Look at him on the bench. He is lovingly gazing at that sandwich whilst sitting on that bench!
So when the Subway commercial finally was released for human consumption this week, many people were disappointed to not be seeing the official movie-like quality of the best head coach in NFL history sitting on a Connecticut bench and enjoying a fresh sammy.
Fortunately, the world only had to wait an extra day, as the national sandwich chain delivered what the people wanted on Wednesday.
Feast your eyes … on this:
Oh yeah.
The Joy of Belichick.
That’s the stuff.
That’s what the world needed to see.
Thank you, Subway.
It’s perfect.