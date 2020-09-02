MA Primary:Election Results & Town-By-Town Vote
BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has shared his thoughts on the results of the Massachusetts Senate Democratic Primary in which Sen. Ed Markey beat Rep. Joe Kennedy.

It’s the first time a Kennedy has lost a Democratic primary in Massachusetts.

“See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Markey will face the winner of the Republican primary, Kevin O’Connor, in the November general election.

