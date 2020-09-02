BOSTON (CBS) — Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu’s tenure as a member as the New England Patriots is over. It did not last long.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening that the Patriots will be releasing the veteran wide receiver.
Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020
The Patriots acquired Sanu in the week leading up to the trade deadline last year, sending a second-round pick to the Falcons in exchange.
Sanu suffered an ankle injury in his second game with New England, severely limiting him in his eight games with New England. He caught 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while returning nine punts for 54 yards.
Sanu underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, but the Patriots must not have seen enough from him in camp to give him a roster spot in 2020.
The 31-year-old had spent the previous three and a half seasons with the Falcons, where he caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 15 touchdowns in 53 games. Prior to that, he spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals, for whom he caught 152 passes for 1,791 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games.
With Sanu out of the mix, the Patriots’ receiving depth chart includes Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Jeff Thomas and Devin Ross.
NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 members by Saturday at 4 p.m., meaning the release of Sanu will be the first of many roster transactions this week.
