WALTHAM (CBS) – A manhole cover lifted off a Waltham road and hit a car Wednesday, injuring the driver. It happened on Wyman Street in the early afternoon.
The manhole smashed into the driver’s side door and roof causing significant damage.
The man from Douglas who was driving the car was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. The victim’s wife told WBZ he is conscious and undergoing tests but does not remember much about the incident.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sent the manhole cover flying.
Eversource workers were on the scene investigating. No other information was immediately available.