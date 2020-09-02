LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence Police say they’ve caught the driver who hit an officer with a car last month, seriously injuring him.
Veteran officer Carl Farrington was pinned by a car the night of Monday, August 3 as he tried to stop a group of people who police said had just broken into a home on Springfield Street. Another officer then shot at the car as it took off.
The car crashed a short distance away on Crawford Street and one person, 32-year-old Elisamuel Fernandez Pagan of Lawrence, was taken into custody.
Police had been searching for the accused driver, 30-year-old Luis Morales Colon of Lawrence, for weeks. They found him Tuesday night getting into an SUV on Park Street. Authorities said when officers pulled the SUV over, Colon ran away, but was caught in a nearby apartment building.
He had several outstanding warrants and now faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a police officer.
Colon will be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.