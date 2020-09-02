BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon wasn’t on the Patriots when New England beat the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but he still received a championship ring for his efforts during the season. That ring now has a new owner.
The wide receiver auctioned off that Super Bowl bling last week, with the ring selling for $138,000 at Heritage Auctions. Not too shabby.
Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots during the 2018 season after he was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns in September. But he was suspended by the NFL a few months later for violating the terms of his reinstatement, and didn’t play another game that season.
He was still awarded a ring after the Patriots eked out the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 victory over the Rams, though it doesn’t appear he was very connected to that piece of jewelry.
Gordon did play six more games with the Patriots last season before the team waived him. He was signed by the Seahawks and played five games for Seattle before he was suspended by the league again last December.
