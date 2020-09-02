NEWTON (CBS) – The crowded race to fill Joe Kennedy’s Massachusetts Congressional seat was still too close to call Wednesday morning. Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss are separated by a little more than 100 votes in the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary race.

Mermell has 27,925 votes to Auchincloss’ 27,820 giving them each 22-percent of the total votes with 80-percent of the precincts reporting.

In a statement early Wednesday, Mermell, a former Brookline select board member, said it’s too early to declare a winner and she wants to ensure every vote is counted.

“We always knew this race was going to be close and tonight’s early results make the race too close to call,” she said.

“This is the first time Massachusetts has voted by mail and we believe there are thousands of votes still not counted. We have a responsibility to see the process through and give clerks the time to do their jobs and count the votes.”

“While the results of our primary are being calculated, I encourage all voters and candidates to allow the process to comprehensively and lawfully unfold,” Auchincloss, a Newton City Councilor, said in a statement early Wednesday.

“While we always expected a competitive race, we are confident that our full-district campaign will be victorious when the results are announced.”

Auchincloss and Mermell, who is a former member of Governor Deval Patrick’s administration, rose to the top of a crowded field of Democratic candidates in the district that stretches from the Rhode Island border to the western suburbs of Boston.

The winner will face Republican Julie Hall, an Air Force veteran, in the November general election. She defeated David Rosa Tuesday night.