NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A coronavirus cluster in New Hampshire has been linked to a youth hockey camp in Nashua, New Hampshire.
State officials said eight children and four staff members at the Pro Ambitions Hockey Camp have all tested positive for COVID-19.
The same camp is also linked to three positive coronavirus cases in Bedford, New Hampshire Schools.
Bedford School District Superintendent Michael Fournier said in the most recent case, a student at Peter Woodbury Elementary School was not contagious and did not put any staff or students at risk.
All Bedford Schools are open for hybrid learning.
The state said people infected also attended camp programs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s confident the cluster is contained.