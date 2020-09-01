CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, The Fours

BOSTON (CBS) — The Fours was an institution on Boston’s Canal Street for 44 years and a place for fans to grab a beer before seeing the Celtics and Bruins play at the Garden, or to just watch a game. So it’s no surprise that when the sports bar announced Monday that it has closed for good, there were a lot of upset people on social media.

“This one hurts,” was a common sentiment on Twitter, as were laments about 2020 in general. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry; Fours owner Peter Colton told WBZ-TV that “you run out of money basically” with no sports games or events allowed at TD Garden.

Others remembered the classic Boston sports moments they witnessed while at the bar.

“It’s very sad,” customer Patty Bradley said. “I just wanted to cry when I heard.”

The restaurant released a statement on Monday thanking its customers for decades of memories.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to all of you, our loyal customers, who have supported us for so many years” The Fours management said. “You have made The Fours such a treasured place and we are forever grateful for the wonderful memories we have made together.”

The Fours still has locations in Quincy and Norwell.

Comments

Leave a Reply