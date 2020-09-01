BOSTON (CBS) — The Fours was an institution on Boston’s Canal Street for 44 years and a place for fans to grab a beer before seeing the Celtics and Bruins play at the Garden, or to just watch a game. So it’s no surprise that when the sports bar announced Monday that it has closed for good, there were a lot of upset people on social media.

“This one hurts,” was a common sentiment on Twitter, as were laments about 2020 in general. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry; Fours owner Peter Colton told WBZ-TV that “you run out of money basically” with no sports games or events allowed at TD Garden.

Tragic. This was THE pre-game/concert/show spot. Can't believe it. https://t.co/iOMhEEvPjz — BJ Corey (@bjcorey) September 1, 2020

2020 needs to go away… Was my go to spot before many a Beanpot. https://t.co/gJwSSnRTad — Mike Brodsky (@brodskyme) August 31, 2020

Every time my Dad and I go to Boston we always head to the fours…the atmosphere when the Bruins (or any other Boston teams) are playing is absolutely crazy! There’s nothing like it! Sad, sad news 😔 Ps. The “Bobby Orr” sandwich was epic. https://t.co/aHXFWp594L — Mia Theocharis (@miatheocharis) August 31, 2020

Others remembered the classic Boston sports moments they witnessed while at the bar.

Damn. Best buffalo chicken nachos I’ve ever eaten. Also, I watched Adam Vinatieri kick the game-winning FG to win the “Tuck Game” at this bar. https://t.co/46fhLzxfY4 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 31, 2020

“It’s very sad,” customer Patty Bradley said. “I just wanted to cry when I heard.”

The restaurant released a statement on Monday thanking its customers for decades of memories.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to all of you, our loyal customers, who have supported us for so many years” The Fours management said. “You have made The Fours such a treasured place and we are forever grateful for the wonderful memories we have made together.”

The Fours still has locations in Quincy and Norwell.