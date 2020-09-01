NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Paul Re, one of the victims of a Sunday North Attleboro hit-and-run crash has died. Police arrested a Rhode Island man they believe was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
Re, 62, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries after he and his girlfriend, Joy Saint Hilaire, were hit by an alleged hit-and-run driver on Adamsdale Road. Family members said Re had injuries that include a broken pelvis and broken vertebrae.
North Attleboro Police announced on Tuesday that Re died as a result of his injuries.
Rhode Island police arrested 31-year-old Thomas Roy of Pawtucket in connection with the crash a day after police released photos of the white heavy duty pickup truck he was believed to have been driving.
Roy is being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive from justice charge. His 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was seized as evidence.