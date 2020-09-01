NATICK (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Natick last month that left a husband and wife with horrific injuries. Investigators say the teenager was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Kimberly Gunner, 51, remains hospitalized while relatives said her husband Andy Colbert, 39, continues his “painful” recovery from home following the August 18 crash.

On Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the 17-year-old has been charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to stop in connection with the serious crash.

Police said the teen was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Washington Ave. when he hit the couple as they walked on the sidewalk.

Video of the aftermath shows Colbert dazed and sitting on the ground. Gunner was in the background, both legs crushed. She was also partially impaled by a piece of a fence.

“She had four fractures in her jaw bone, so she had to have her jaw bone reconstructed. Her arm was shattered, and one of her legs is very shattered,” Tony Catlin, Gunner’s cousin, told WBZ-TV last week. “She’s intubated. Heavily sedated, so she’s not talking, but she’s here with us.”

Ryan said police found the pickup truck shortly after the crash at a home in Holliston. She said they later determined the 17-year-old was driving at the time of the crash while two others were in the truck with him.

The driver, who has not been identified because of his age, is scheduled to be arraigned on September 10 in juvenile court.