STURBRIDGE (CBS) — The Sturbridge Fire Department is recognizing the end of a history-making career. MaryLou Volpe, known as “Firefighter MaryLou” to those in town is retiring after 15 years as a firefighter and EMT.
“She was hired as the first career female of the department,” the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Happy and Safe Retirement MaryLou. Thank you for all that you have done for the department and the town.”
Volpe made “HERstory” in 2017 as part of the Sturbridge Fire Department’s first all-female duty crew. She also oversaw the “Safer” program for schools and senior citizens in town.
Firefighters from Southbridge, Charlton, Holland, Spencer and Brimfield all lined up to wish Volpe a happy retirement at her last walk out of the station.
The department said that Volpe will continue teaching at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and looks forward to woodworking and spending time with her granddaughter.