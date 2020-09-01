Tom Seaver, Heart And Mighty Arm Of Miracle Mets, Dies At 75Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

Report: Patriots Releasing WR Mohamed SanuWide receiver Mohamed Sanu's tenure as a member as the New England Patriots is over. It did not last long.

Report: Patriots 'Expressed Interest' In Leonard Fournette, But RB Signs With BucsLeonard Fournette is available on the open market. Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots are exploring the possibility of taking him aboard.

Willy T. Ribbs On Superstar Racing Experience Series Coming To CBS In 2021: 'It's Like A Pro Bowl'The racing legend discusses joining the series, the new documentary on his life and career, and the best advice he ever got from Muhammad Ali.

Bruce Cassidy Says Conditioning Was Issue For David Pastrnak, Ondrej KaseBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted Wednesday that the conditioning level of his top two right wingers was not where it needed to be for that playoff run.