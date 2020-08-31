BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall isn’t playing much for the Celtics in the NBA bubble, but he’s learning quite a lot in Orlando. We’ve seen Boston’s gentle giant take some hacks with a golf club, and on Monday, he received a swimming lesson from a couple of his Celtics teammates.

The 7-foot-5 Fall is still learning how to swim, which is a little more challenging considering there is no deep end in the world of Tacko Fall. But Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter were there to lend a helping hand (or four) on Monday.

In a quick video shared on Twitter, the duo holds up Fall as he kicks his legs and moves his arms in the water:

That’s got to be exhausting for all parties involved. But everyone had a smile on their face, which has been a common sight for the 2019-20 Boston Celtics. The team is an extremely likable bunch both on the court and off it, and they always seem to be having a great time with each other. They’re making the most out of their time together in the NBA bubble, and now they’re helping Fall — all 7-foot-5 of him — learn to swim.

Last September, Fall took some swimming lessons at the Boys & Girls Club in Charlestown, as the Sengegal native never learned to swim as a youngster. While he doesn’t have a Boys & Girls Club down in Orlando, he has a few teammates willing to keep him afloat as he learns to swim.