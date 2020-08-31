BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 Boston Red Sox are sellers, something most people saw as a real possibility entering this season. With that, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s real job has begun.

And so far, it seems as though the results have been pretty good.

Entering Monday, the Red Sox had pulled off a couple of trades already. One of them sent relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia, and the other sent first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego.

In the first deal, the Red Sox received pitchers Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold in return. For Moreland, the Red Sox got infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, evaluators around the league see this as a solid haul thus far as Boston looks to rebuild its farm system.

“General sense among evaluators: Red Sox did very well in both of their trades,” Passan tweeted. “There are a lot of Connor Seabold fans, and in Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts, they get a 20-year-old CF with an excellent sense of the strike zone and 21-year-old IF with legit power, respectively.”

Seabold, 24, started seven games in Double-A last year, going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP. That was a marked improvement from his Double-A numbers in 2018, when he went 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.261 WHIP.

Rosario, as Passan mentioned, is just 20 years old. In high-A ball last year, he hit .242 but showed some pop with his 14 doubles, four triples and three home runs.

The 21-year-old Potts had over 400 at-bats in Double-A last year, hitting .227 with a .696 OPS.

Pivetta is the one player acquired with major league experience, but his 15.88 ERA in three appearances this year has been slightly shy of excellent. He owned a 5.34 career ERA entering this season.

Red Sox fans are unlikely to get a real glimpse of the prospects this year, as they get to work in the Red Sox’ alternate training site in Pawtucket. But it seems as though the early work from Bloom in rebuilding the Sox’ system is off to a positive start.