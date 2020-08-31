BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox traded Kevin Pillar just ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline, sending the slick-fielding outfielder to the Colorado Rockies.

Boston is sending Pillar and cash to Colorado, receiving a player to be named later and international bonus pool money in return, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

The Rockies are acquiring Kevin Pillar and cash from the Red Sox in exchange for a PTBNL and 2019-20 international slot money, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 31, 2020

Pillar will hit free agency after this season after signing a one-year deal with Boston during spring training, making him a prime candidate to be moved ahead of the deadline. The 31-year-old hit .274 with four homers in 30 games. for the Red Sox.

Boston also pulled off another move just ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, sending lefty reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for another player to be named later, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Cubs get Osich for PTBNL from Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Both Pillar and Osich will now become role players for contending teams.

That appears to be all for Chaim Bloom on deadline day.

The Red Sox appear to be done following the trades of Pillar and Osich in the past hour, per source. That means J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Vazquez, Matt Barnes will be staying put in Boston for the rest of this season (and beyond in some cases). — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 31, 2020