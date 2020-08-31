CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, josh osich, Kevin Pillar, MLB Trade Deadline, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox traded Kevin Pillar just ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline, sending the slick-fielding outfielder to the Colorado Rockies.

Boston is sending Pillar and cash to Colorado, receiving a player to be named later and international bonus pool money in return, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Pillar will hit free agency after this season after signing a one-year deal with Boston during spring training, making him a prime candidate to be moved ahead of the deadline. The 31-year-old hit .274 with four homers in 30 games. for the Red Sox.

Boston also pulled off another move just ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, sending lefty reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for another player to be named later, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Both Pillar and Osich will now become role players for contending teams.

That appears to be all for Chaim Bloom on deadline day.

Comments

Leave a Reply