Tacko Fall Gets A Swim Lesson From Celtics Teammates Jaylen Brown, Enes KanterTacko Fall isn't playing much for the Celtics in the NBA bubble, but he's learning quite a lot in Orlando.

Red Sox Trade Kevin Pillar To Rockies For Player To Be Named Later, International Slot MoneyThe Red Sox traded Kevin Pillar just ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline, sending the slick-fielding outfielder to the Colorado Rockies.

Kemba Walker Not Worried After Tweaking Knee In Game 1Kemba Walker's left knee was once again the center of attention on Monday, after the Celtics point guard tweaked it in Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Raptors. Walker says not to worry though, because he's feeling great.

'I'm Really Excited For The Future Of The Game': Jessie Warren On New Professional Softball League Athletes Unlimited2018 NCAA champion Jessie Warren discusses a new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and it will be on CBS Sports Network at 4pm and 8pm EST on Monday.

CBS Sports Airing 5-Hour 'Portraits In Black' Special Focusing On Black Athletes' Experience With Racism In Sports And SocietyThe network is airing five hours of programming centered on the Black athletes' experience in America hosted by James Brown this Sunday, September 6.