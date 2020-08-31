NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a man and woman and then fled in North Attleboro Sunday. The man and woman were walking on Adamsdale Road at about 1:30 pm when they were struck.
The truck is described as a white heavy duty work truck. It is believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with a metal tool rack. The truck has damage to the front end and the passenger side mirror is missing.
The man who was struck is in critical condition and remains in the hospital. The woman was treated and released from the hospital.
The truck was last seen operating south on Adamsdale Rd towards Route 123 in South Attleboro.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact North Attleboro police.