BOSTON (CBS) — Four more states are now exempt from the Massachusetts Travel Order. Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia were added to the list over the weekend.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the states’ positive test rates and cases per 100,000 have dropped enough for them to be removed from the higher-risk state list.
New York, New Jersey, and all New England states except Rhode Island are also exempt.
Travelers from states on the higher-risk list have to fill out the Mass. Travel Form and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.
Anyone who does not comply could be fined $500 a day.
