BOSTON (CBS) – Senator Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy are looking to sway undecided voters in the final hours of their race in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.
With the election Tuesday, both candidates will campaign all day Monday after a weekend of meeting voters across the state.
Markey, the incumbent, will wrap up his bus tour with stops in Brookline, Roxbury, Mattapan, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury.
“In politics only the paranoid survive, so we are going to go 24-7, non stop, right to the wire, all gas, no brake,” Markey said Sunday.
Kennedy is planning a day of “get out the vote” efforts ending with a rally at 8:30 p.m. in the IBEW 103 parking lot in Dorchester.
“I got in this race not because of his mixed record on some of these big moments, I got in this race because I think this moment demands leadership out of our Senator,” Kennedy said Sunday.
If Kennedy loses, he would be the first Kennedy to ever lose an election in Massachusetts since John F. Kennedy entered Congress in 1947, according to CBS News.
This will be the first statewide election in Massachusetts with a vote by mail option.