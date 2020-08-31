BOSTON (CBS) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Leonard Fournette, just three years after drafting him with the fourth overall pick.
The Jags still have until 4 p.m. Monday to find a trade partner for the running back before he is officially waived, but teams will likely wait until he’d only cost money and not some future draft capital. Fournette is due $4.167 million for the 2020 season, all of which is guaranteed.
According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the New England Patriots could be one of the teams interesting in signing Fournette when he hits waivers. New England currently has Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor at running back. Miller made his practice debut on Monday after starting his Patriots career on PUP. Michel also started camp on PUP, but returned to practice last week.
Bill Belichick does like to add troubled running backs with high upside to the roster, and Fournette certainly fits that bill. He ran for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Jaguars, but often clashed with the coaching staff for various reasons and battled a slew of injuries.
He may never be the No. 1 back the Jaguars hoped they were getting when they drafted him, but on the right team, Fournette could still do some damage out of the backfield.