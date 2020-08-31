BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker’s left knee was once again the center of attention on Monday, after the Celtics point guard tweaked it in Sunday’s Game 1 victory over the Raptors. Walker says not to worry though, because he’s feeling great.

Walker’s knee was the biggest concern as the Celtics entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, leading to missed practices and a minutes restriction throughout Boston’s seeding games. He’s shown very little rust since the playoffs got underway though, and put in another masterful performance on Sunday with 18 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes.

But he did look like he was in a bit of discomfort in the first half Sunday when he came down awkwardly on the left knee, wincing in pain and taking some time to get back into the play. On Monday, he was a full participant in Boston’s quick practice, and said not to worry about his knee.

“It felt good, actually,” Walker told reporters during his video press conference. “Tweaked it a little bit, but that’s the nature of the game. It happens. For the moment, it bothered me for a little bit but my adrenaline was pumping. A little sore last night but I got some treatment. I’m doing everything I can to stay on top of it. I felt really good today and hopefully I can continue to to feel this way.”

Walker was a big part of Boston’s blowout win on Sunday, scoring his 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting while playing some stellar help defense. In Boston’s five playoff games — all wins — he is averaging 23 points off 50 percent shooting, five assists and four rebounds per game.