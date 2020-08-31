BOSTON (CBS) – The activation of 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will end at midnight, the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security said Monday. They were activated Friday night by Gov. Charlie Baker due to the potential for large demonstrations over the weekend.
“Following coordination with municipal leaders through the weekend regarding potential large scale demonstrations, Governor Baker today authorized the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s Aug. 28 activation order,” a spokesperson for the EOPSS Spokesperson said Monday.
“That activation, which made Guard personnel available in the event that municipal leaders required their assistance, will end at midnight tonight.”
The National Guard did not take an active role in any operations over the weekend.