EVERETT (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor announced on Monday it will lay off 385 workers as a result of impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers who were laid off were previously on furlough.
“With continued efforts from the state to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Encore Boston Harbor continues to operate with a significantly reduced capacity in all parts of our resort,” a casino spokesman said. “As we take a look at our business during these extraordinary conditions, we do not believe that all Encore Boston Harbor jobs will return in 2020.”
The layoffs are effective Tuesday.
Encore Boston Harbor was closed for about four months, reopening in a limited capacity when Massachusetts reached Phase 3 of its reopening plan in July.
Last week, MGM Springfield confirmed it was letting 1,000 workers go, citing the pandemic’s impact on its casino.