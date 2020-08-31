Legendary Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies At 78Legendary coach and Basketball Hall of Famer John Thompson has died. He was 78.

New Details On Tom Brady's Gruesome 2018 Hand Injury Are Kind Of AmazingIn an excerpt from the new book "The Dynasty," written by Jeff Benedict, some new light has been cast on Brady's injury. And the details are kind of incredible.

Dalbec Homers For First Big League Hit, Red Sox Top Nats 9-5Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Sunday.

Celtics A Confident Bunch After Game 1 Blowout Against Raptors, But Know Series Is Far From OverThe Celtics have made it look easy against the Toronto Raptors this season, but they know that beating the defending champs in the East semis will be anything but easy.