EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Most of a park in East Boston was shut down overnight after a man was shot there.
Boston Police were called to Lombardi Memorial Park on Cunard Way and London Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for someone suffering from a gunshot wound. A police spokesperson told WBZ-TV the man’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but he showed signs of improvement overnight.
His name has not been made public.
Officers draped most of the park in crime scene tape overnight as they looked for evidence. There have been no arrests.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.