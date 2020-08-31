Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts health officials reported 301 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in the state Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 118,784 while the total number of deaths is 8,827.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 1%.
There were 18,740 new tests reported Monday. A total of 1,732,768 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 314 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 24 Sunday. There are 56 patients currently in intensive care.