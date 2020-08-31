BOSTON (CBS) – Smith & Wollensky Executive Chef Matt King is known for serving some of the world’s best steaks at his restaurants. Now he’s joining Host Rachel Holt in the Test Kitchen to show of some of his best tips and tricks for serving steakhouse quality meals at home, including how to choose the right cuts of meat, and simple sides that will impress your guests. (RECIPES BELOW)
Chef Matt King’s Steak
16 oz. Prime Dry Aged NY Strip
Kosher Salt
Coarse Ground Black Pepper
• Season the steak well with salt and pepper. Let steak come to room temperature.
• Sear in a hot cast iron skillet in oil and cook to medium rare – roughly 4 minutes per side.
• Rest the steak for 5-7 minutes
• Slice and top with sautéed Cippolini (recipe below)
• Serve with Hash Browns (recipe below)
Make-at-Home Hash Browns
1.5 lbs Idaho Potatoes
¼ cup Fine Diced Green Peppers
¼ cup Minced onions (drained)
2 tsp Granulated Garlic
1 tsp Onion Powder
¼ tsp White Pepper
1 TBSP Kosher Salt
Pinch of Tumeric
4 oz Clarified Butter
• Bake, peel, and small dice the potatoes. You will need one pound of potato after they are peeled and diced, so start with 1.5 lbs of raw potato.
• Mix together all dried spices.
• Combine the potatoes and spice mix well.
• Using a French steel pan, cook the potatoes in the butter, forming into a tight round.
• Cook the potatoes until a thick golden crust forms on the bottom, then flip. Add more butter as needed.
Garlic Buter
1 lb Butter
1 Lemon
¼ cup Chopped Parsley
4 oz Roasted Garlic
1 oz Kosher Salt
• Cube and Soften the butter at room temperature.
• Combine all ingredients.
Balsamic Roasted Cippolini
1 oz Butter
1 Sprig Rosemary
1 cup Peeled Cipollini Onions (6 pieces)
2 oz Brown Sugar
2 oz Balsamic Vinegar
Salt and Pepper to taste
• Leaving the onions whole, brown them in the butter in a large skillet.
• Add the brown sugar and melt to begin forming a caramel.
• Add the balsamic vinegar and the whole sprig of rosemary..
• Cook for 5 minutes or until the onions begin to soften.
• Cool and reserve for service.