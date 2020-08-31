BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he wasn’t quite ready to name his team’s starting quarterback. A couple of hours later, the presumed starter wasn’t on the practice field.

Cam Newton was not present when the Patriots hit the practice field outside Gillette Stadium. Given Newton’s famous dance routines during stretching periods, his absence was instantly notable.

Patriots practice is underway and Cam Newton is not present for the media-access portion. Full-pads practice. pic.twitter.com/po8fTcVcpx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2020

Shortly after Newton’s absence was noted, reporters got to work on discovering why. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe discovered that it was an excused absence for Newton.

Cam Newton has an excused absence from practice today, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2020

What that means, exactly, remains anyone’s guess. But from the sounds of it, it does not appear to be an injury.

Newton was one of many Patriots to be absent from Monday’s practice session.

No Cam Newton at Patriots practice today. Also no Damien Harris, David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn, Beau Allen, Michael Barnett or Michael Jackson. Lamar Miller is off PUP and practicing for the first time Chase Winovich is back Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips are limited pic.twitter.com/CMsOUM9FYD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 31, 2020

The Patriots are set to open their season on Sept. 13. The team entered into regular-season practice mode on Monday, meaning only the opening portion of practice is open to the media.