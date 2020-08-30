Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of parents headed to the State House Sunday to protest the new student flu shot mandate.
Earlier this month, health officials announced that all students six months old through college will be required to get the vaccine by the end of the year.
The Sunday rally began at about 10 a.m. on Beacon Hill.
All attendees were asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Yeah, now we have the BANKER OCCUPIED GOVERNMENT trying to take advantage of COVID to inject our kids with their corporate DRUGS and VACCINES, and they do not SHOW what is in them. YOU ARE NOT GOING TO SNEAK THIS ONE THROUGH LIKE YOUR PATRIOT BILL!
You people are total a”s the flue season is coming and a flue shot will help // Covid is bad enough we do not need a flue pandemic // get a flue shot and life will go on and help many people // remember chicken pocks ,measles, mumps a vaccine helped cure these problems // the social mind today is very strange things that will help are a social issue // get a flue shot and go with God