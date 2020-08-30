Celtics A Confident Bunch After Game 1 Blowout Against Raptors, But Know Series Is Far From OverThe Celtics have made it look easy against the Toronto Raptors this season, but they know that beating the defending champs in the East semis will be anything but easy.

No Contest: Celtics Beat Raptors 112-94 In Game 1The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors have just two losses in the NBA's Orlando bubble. Both of those defeats have come at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Red Sox Trade Mitch Moreland To San Diego PadresThe Red Sox are trading Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.

Bogaerts' 3-Run HR And Bullpen Carry Red Sox Past Nats, 5-3Xander Bogaerts hit an early three-run homer and Boston's bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings, lifting the Red Sox over the Washington Nationals 5-3 Saturday.

Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Once Again Complains About Refs After Nick Ritchie's Major PenaltyHead coach Bruce Cassidy believes that in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins are getting the "short end of the stick."