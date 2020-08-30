CASCO, Maine (CBS) — A man died Sunday afternoon after being towed on a tube on Sebago Lake in Maine. Corey Wilcox, 37, of Brunswick, Maine, was tubing off a 22-foot pontoon boat when he began showing signs of distress, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.
Five adults, including the operator, were on the boat for a work outing at the time.
When they noticed something was wrong, they stopped the boat near New Place Cove. Several people from the boat jumped in to try and help Wilcox. Another boat nearby was able to pull Wilcox out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Wilcox was not wearing a life jacket, according to MPIFW, and rough waters on the lake may have contributed to the incident.
The Maine Warden Service is still investigating what happened.