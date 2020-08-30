BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens gathered in Roxbury Sunday evening to rally and protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake and police brutality. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin last Sunday. He is paralyzed from the waist down.
The demonstration started with a moment of silence for those who died from police brutality.
Protestors are holding signs such as “Justice for Jacob Blake”, “Standing in Solidarity,” and “Stop the War on Black America.”
HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of protesters gather in Nubian Square, demanding justice against police brutality after the shooting of #JacobBlake. This protest is one of several demonstrations resurfacing around the country. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ZdQIoZxINi
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) August 30, 2020
“There is police brutality here in Boston,” said protestor Joe Tache. “Every time we see people rising up against these injustices across the country, we want to stand in solidarity with them.”
Organizers asked attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
The protestors plan to march from Nubian Square to Franklin Park, going through the communities of Roxbury and Dorchester.