BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts health officials reported 174 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in the state Sunday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 118,483 while the total number of deaths is 8,816.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 0.9% for a second straight day, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 16,594 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 1,714,028 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 290 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 15 since Saturday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.