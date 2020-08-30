Red Sox Trade Mitch Moreland To San Diego PadresThe Red Sox are trading Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.

Bogaerts' 3-Run HR And Bullpen Carry Red Sox Past Nats, 5-3Xander Bogaerts hit an early three-run homer and Boston's bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings, lifting the Red Sox over the Washington Nationals 5-3 Saturday.

Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Once Again Complains About Refs After Nick Ritchie's Major PenaltyHead coach Bruce Cassidy believes that in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins are getting the "short end of the stick."

Bruins Now Facing Elimination, After Lightning Win 3-1 In Game 4The Boston Bruins weren't at their best on Saturday afternoon. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, that's generally going to lead to a loss. In this case, it has the Bruins one game away from the end of their season.

Nick Ritchie Assessed Five-Minute Major For Boarding Yanni GourdeBruins winger Nick Ritchie was assessed a penalty in the first period of Saturday's Game 4 for avenging what he deemed to be a questionable hit by the opponent. In the second period, he threw a questionable hit of his own.