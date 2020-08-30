BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox are continuing to be active ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. This time, Boston is moving Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.
Details of the trade were officially confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
The #Padres have acquired Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox in exchange for Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts. Details: https://t.co/tsYyd76s9o pic.twitter.com/JMHXETMxJO
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2020
The Red Sox will receive Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario in exchange for the first baseman. Here is what the team released about its two newest players:
Potts, 21, is ranked by MLB.com as the Padres’ No. 16 prospect. A right-handed hitter, he was selected by San Diego in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 June Draft out of Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, TX. In 423 minor league games, he has hit .256 (419-for-1,639) with 57 home runs, earning California League mid- and post-season All-Star honors in 2018 with High-A Lake Elsinore. Potts has made 331 starts at third base, as well as 25 at second base, 25 at shortstop, and five at first base. He spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Amarillo.
Rosario, 20, is ranked by MLB.com as the Padres’ No. 19 prospect. A left-handed hitter, he was signed by the Padres as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. In 289 minor league games, he has hit .264 (278-for-1,053) with a .376 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases. He spent the entire 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore, where he led High-A players in walks (87) and ranked ninth in on-base percentage (.372). Rosario has made 271 starts in center field, five in left field, and five in right field.
Moreland played four seasons with the Red Sox. He was a member of the 2018 World Series champions.