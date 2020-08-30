BOSTON (CBS) — Welcome to the big leagues, Bobby Dalbec. The Red Sox prospect made his Major League debut on Sunday, and didn’t wait too long before mashing the first homer of his career.

Dalbec was called up from Boston’s alternate site in Pawtucket on Sunday morning, and was in the Red Sox starting lineup against the Washington Nationals by the afternoon following the team’s trade of Mitch Moreland to San Diego. In just his second at-bat, Dalbec took full advantage of Fenway’s interesting dimensions and a windy day in Boston, lifting a 373-foot homer around Pesky’s Pole in right field.

The third-inning homer — a two-run shot — off Nationals righty Javy Guerra gave Boston an 8-2 lead at the time. It was Dalbec’s first career hit in the Majors.

Dalbec went 2-for-4 out of the eight-hole in Boston’s 9-5 win, adding a bloop single to center in the seventh inning. He struck out in his other two at-bats in his debut.

The 25-year-old should see plenty of playing time with the Red Sox, likely splitting time with Micheal Chavis at first. Dalbec can also play some third, so he may get some action at the hot corner as well.

Dalbec was a fourth-round pick by Boston in 2016 out of the University of Arizona. He split time with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket in 2019, hitting 27 homers and driving in 73 runs over 135 games.