WATERTOWN (CBS) – It felt like the holidays in August this weekend as store parking lots filled up and customers scurried back to their vehicles with items they scooped up tax-free.

“We came here on purpose because it was a tax-free weekend to buy a new dishwasher. We waited in line for a few minutes, went in, and we were given a salesperson, who was terrific, and we bought a new dishwater,” said customer Ann Reynolds of Belmont.

The annual sales-tax free weekend starts tomorrow! This weekend is a great time to support shops and restaurants in your community. We're helping support Main Street economies impacted by #COVID19MA by reminding everyone to shop local with #MyLocalMA! 🛍️https://t.co/rfm4E6t7jS pic.twitter.com/J3OL0Le6SV — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 28, 2020

The so-called Sales Tax Holiday is in effect Saturday and Sunday. Retail items for personal use up to $2,500 are exempt from the state’s 6.25% sales tax.

“We had a lot of choice, and the salesman was knowledgable and we got a fair deal and we didn’t have to pay state tax, so we’re happy,” said Jim Reynolds, of Belmont

At the Watertown Best Buy, there was a line outside. Some of that was probably due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

While the state does lose tax revenue this weekend, the hope is that it will give retailers hurt by the pandemic a badly needed boost.

For his part, Governor Charlie Baker encouraged Massachusetts resident to shop local this weekend, tweeting, “We’re helping support Main Street economies impacted by #COVID19MA by reminding everyone to shop local with #MyLocalMA!”

When asked if he thought people would be motivated to get out and shop this weekend, customer Steve Dichiario said, “Look at the line there. What do you think?”