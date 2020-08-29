Comments
PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Dracut man is seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed in Pelham, New Hampshire Friday evening. Police said the 31-year-old lost control of his bike as he approached a corner on Mammoth Road.
An initial investigation showed the man was speeding before crossing over into the opposite lane and crashing. A witness said he was not wearing a helmet.
The man was in and out of consciousness when first responders arrived, police said. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital.
Mammoth Road was shut down for about 40 minutes because of the crash.