BOSTON (CBS) – With Primary Day on Tuesday, Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy hit the campaign trail.
From Revere to South Boston, voters listened carefully to the issues at hand. Both candidates spent much of their time criticizing President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic and the social unrest around the country.
“This year, justice is on the ballot. Donald Trump has been criminally negligent, he’s been a racist, and it’s absolutely critical that we vote for justice. That’s what I am running on,” said Markey
With only a few days left before the primary, both candidates are canvassing the state, trying to get those last-minute voters with a strong message of social, economic and racial justice.
“I got in this race because I think we should demand the leadership of our senator,” said Kennedy
“Ed Markey has been an activist senator,” said Roxana Rivera, vice president of the Service Employees International Union. “He has stood with us. The majority of our members are Black and Brown and immigrant workers, and he has fought for immigration reform.”
Now, both Kennedy and Markey are fighting hard to win over voters who will have their say on Tuesday.