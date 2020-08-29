Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) — The town of Brookline is asking anyone medically exempt from wearing a face mask to wear a face shield. The order goes into place on Sept. 10.
Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett said the effort is to ensure all residents cover their faces in public.
“The reason that we decided to pass this was there were a lot of individuals that we noticed who were not wearing any type of face-coverings whatsoever and we don’t know if they are spreading COVID or not,” Jett told WBZ-TV. “We understand the difficulty in wearing face coverings if people have a medical condition so wearing a face shield, and requiring a face shield would add another layer of protection.”
The town made face-coverings mandatory back in April.