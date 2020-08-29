SANFORD, MAINE (CBS/AP) – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday it’s investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with a Sanford, Maine, church.
The agency said there are at least five confirmed cases of the virus involving people affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. State officials have said the outbreak appears to have an overlap with a larger outbreak that centers around a Millinocket wedding reception.
That wedding’s officiant came from Calvary Baptist, state officials have said. The outbreak that centers on the wedding has sickened at least 123 people and killed one.
Maine CDC is notifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church from Aug. 9-23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from Aug. 10-14 was potentially exposed.
The Maine CDC said an epidemiological investigation is underway that will seek to determine the extent of links from the Sanford outbreak to other coronavirus outbreaks in the state.
