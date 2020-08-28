LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s supporters started lining up well before sunrise for his rally Friday evening in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
The president will address supporters at a hangar at Pro Star Aviation on Kelly Avenue at 6 p.m., a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination to end the Republican National Convention at the White House.
More than 1,800 people attended the event on the White House Lawn. There was little social distancing and most in the crowd did not wear masks.
In New Hampshire, masks are mandated for events with more than 100 people. The Trump campaign said when announcing the event that masks are required and will be provided to everyone attending.
Friday’s rally was going be held at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but it was moved to Londonderry on Thursday. The Trump campaign did not say why it made the change.
The rally was originally supposed to happen in July, but the Trump campaign postponed it because of Tropical Storm Fay.