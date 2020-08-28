Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 438 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths in the state Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 117,888 while the total number of deaths is 8,791.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 1.0% for the third straight day, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 23,716 new tests reported Friday. A total of 1,673,552 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 312 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 21 since Thursday. There are 60 patients currently in intensive care.