BOSTON (CBS) – Two men in Middlesex County are the second and third people to be diagnosed with West Nile Virus in the state this year.
Massachusetts health officials said the men, one in his 50s and the other in 80s, were both exposed in an area already known to be at risk for the virus.
“Most WNV virus activity this year has been focused in an area around Boston and includes parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
The risk of human infection with WNV is considered to be generally low throughout the state.
Earlier this month, health officials announced a man in his 50s was diagnosed with WNV. He was likely exposed in southwestern Essex County or eastern Middlesex County.