LAWRENCE (CBS) — The husband of a woman accused of running an illegal daycare in Lawrence is also facing criminal charges. Police said 53-year-old Justiniano Ventura threatened the person who filed the initial complaint against the daycare.
On August 12, police responded to a triple-decker on Broomfield Street after receiving a complaint from a father who said there were too many kids and a foul smell in the apartment. Twenty-five children were in the apartment at the time. The woman inside told police she was not running a daycare but was watching a few kids for parents running errands and working. The officer also noted in the report that the apartment was set up with proper COVID-19 regulations.
Ventura was charged with intimidation of a witness and threats to commit a crime. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court.
While the owner of the daycare has been charged with operating an illegal daycare, their identity has not been made public.
Is the State supposed to inspect these places?
