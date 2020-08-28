CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Lawrence News

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The husband of a woman accused of running an illegal daycare in Lawrence is also facing criminal charges. Police said 53-year-old Justiniano Ventura threatened the person who filed the initial complaint against the daycare.

On August 12, police responded to a triple-decker on Broomfield Street after receiving a complaint from a father who said there were too many kids and a foul smell in the apartment. Twenty-five children were in the apartment at the time. The woman inside told police she was not running a daycare but was watching a few kids for parents running errands and working. The officer also noted in the report that the apartment was set up with proper COVID-19 regulations.

Ventura was charged with intimidation of a witness and threats to commit a crime. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

While the owner of the daycare has been charged with operating an illegal daycare, their identity has not been made public.

Comments (2)
  1. Remember when says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    “Twenty-five children were in the apartment at the time” … “watching a few kids”, Hey can I borrow a “few” bucks?
    Is the State supposed to inspect these places?

    Reply
  2. JimStark says:
    August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    We have to be open minded to other peoples cultures. /sarc
    This is what you get when you import cheap labor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply