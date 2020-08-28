FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – The man who was hit by a Fairhaven Police cruiser earlier this week has died. Christian Lapaz-Dejesus, 32, of New Bedford, passed away Thursday night at a Boston hospital, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Lapaz-Dejesus was walking on Route 6 just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near the 7-Eleven when he was struck by the police SUV, a 2014 Ford Explorer.
The officer driving, who has not been identified, stopped to help Lapaz-Dejesus, who was not in a crosswalk. Sources told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields Lapaz-Dejesus was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he died Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash. The officer has been placed on leave during the investigation.
“…who was not in a crosswalk.” What, that makes hime fair game?