BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern University is warning students they could be suspended if they throw or attend a large or unsafe party – one without masks or social distancing.
In a message sent out to students Friday, the university said student organizations and sports teams could have their recognition withdrawn if they violate the coronavirus restrictions.
Students are also being asked to complete daily wellness checks, wear masks and social distance.
The university has also created an expedited disciplinary process for COVID violations.
“The university has discretion to take any action deemed necessary in response to COVID-19 protocol violations, including suspension or expulsion, depending on the circumstances and egregiousness of the violation,” the university said. “Each of us has a responsibility to Protect the Pack with our individual actions and by creating a community of care.”
The policy is the similar to that of Boston University.