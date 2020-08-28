BOSTON (CBS) — Four more states will be exempt from the Massachusetts Travel Order starting on Saturday. They are Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the states’ positive test rates and cases per 100,000 have decreased enough for them to be removed from the higher-risk state list.
New York, New Jersey, and all New England states besides Rhode Island are also exempt.
Effective 12:01 am, 8/29, CO, DE, PA and WV are removed from the higher risk state list for MA’s travel order due to decreases in these states’ positive test rates and cases per 100,000.
— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) August 28, 2020
Travelers from states on the higher-risk list have to fill out the MA Travel Form and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours. Anyone who does not comply could be fined $500 a day.