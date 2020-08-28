BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker activated 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Friday.
The order states that the guard will be activated to provide “emergency assistance for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection of persons.”
Read: Order To Activate Massachusetts National Guard
“Governor Baker today signed an order activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance. National Guard personnel are deployed only at the request of, and in coordination with, the communities seeking support,” said a spokesperson of the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security in a prepared statement.
No specific reason was given for the activation, which begins immediately and continues until further order of the Adjutant General.